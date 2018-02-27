FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 6:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

India asks state banks to fix operational gaps in 15 days after $2 billion fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s finance ministry on Tuesday set a 15-day deadline for state banks to take pre-emptive action against operational and technical risks, following a $2 billon fraud at the country’s second-biggest state lender.

    Rajeev Kumar, secretary in the department of financial services, said in a tweet that state-run banks have 15 days to “take pre-emptive action and identify gaps/weaknesses” to tackle rising operational and technical risks.

    Besides fixing “clear accountability” of senior officials, the banks must also learn from best practices and pinpoint strategies including technical solutions, Kumar added.

    State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) (PNBK.NS) this month disclosed a $2 billion fraud, stunning the country and putting the lack of supervisory oversight by the central bank and auditors under the spotlight.

    Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Malini Menon

