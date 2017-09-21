KKR looks to bid in $800 million-plus auction of Britain's Pure Gym: Sky News

(Reuters) - U.S. private equity investment firm KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) is going to bid in a 600 million-pound-plus ($800 million) auction of Britain’s largest chain of health and fitness clubs, Pure Gym IPO-PGYM.L, according to Sky News.

The fund operator KKR is among a group of financial investors that are set to make offers for the fitness chain ahead of a deadline on Thursday, Sky News said. (bit.ly/2flu2Qu)

Pure Gym’s sale comes over a year after it announced, and later canceled a 190 million-pound initial public offer of shares due to “challenging IPO market conditions”.

The chain’s major shareholder CCMP Capital Advisors has controlled the chain since 2013 and overseen a period of growth and expansion.