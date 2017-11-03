Leonard Green to acquire UK's Pure Gym from CCMP: statement

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Leonard Green and Partners is set to acquire a controlling stake in British gym operator Pure Gym from CCMP Capital Advisors, the firms said in a statement on Friday

They did not disclose the agreed price but Sky News earlier reported the business was valued at 600 million pounds ($783.96 million).

An initial public offering of the group, which has 950,000 members spread across 189 sites, was abandoned in October 2016.

CCMP bought a majority stake in the business in May 2013 and will no longer retain an interest in the business on completion.