Qatar Airways to go ahead with American Airlines stake buy despite codeshare ending

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker speaks to reporters after unveiling a commemorative signing wall in support of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha, Qata, July 13, 2017.

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive said on Thursday the airline still planned to buy a stake in American Airlines despite the U.S. carrier ending a code-share agreement between the two companies.

American Airlines on Wednesday said it was ending its code-share agreements with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways. Separately, it said Qatar Airways had withdrawn and refiled its notification to buy a stake in the U.S. carrier.

"Our stock purchase request and filing is going ahead as normal. We had to clarify certain questions of the regulator, which we compiled with," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told reporters in Doha.