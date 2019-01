A Microsoft sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s cabinet approved the establishment of a Microsoft global data center in the small Gulf country, state news agency QNA reported on Wednesday.

Azure, Microsoft’s cloud platform, announced plans to expand into the Middle East for the first time last year by setting up data centers in the neighboring United Arab Emirates.