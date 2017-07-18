FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quake that struck off Russia's Kamchatka upgraded to magnitude 7.8
July 18, 2017 / 12:36 AM / 17 days ago

Quake that struck off Russia's Kamchatka upgraded to magnitude 7.8

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An earthquake that struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday was upgraded to a magnitude 7.8, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which struck far away from mainland Russia, was initially reported as a magnitude 7.7 before being revised down to 7.4 and finally upgraded to 7.8, a major quake normally capable of causing widespread and heavy damage when striking on or near land.

(The story corrects revised magnitude in second paragraph to 7.4 from 4.4.)

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Toni Reinhold

