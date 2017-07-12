FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Earthquake off North Korea not result of nuclear test: Pentagon
July 12, 2017 / 8:56 PM / a month ago

Earthquake off North Korea not result of nuclear test: Pentagon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck off North Korea in the Sea of Japan does not appear to have been caused by a nuclear test, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, citing initial reports.

Major Jamie Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said initial indications showed that the earthquake was not caused by a North Korean nuclear test because of the location and depth of the quake.

Davis added that the Pentagon would continue to study the seismic activity.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

