(Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 hit Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake was recorded 130 km (80 miles) east-northeast of Lake Murray at 1413 GMT (12:13 a.m. Wednesday morning, local time) at a depth of about 33 km, according to the USGS website.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected.