Strong earthquake strikes near Thai-Laos border

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A strong earthquake struck near the border of Thailand and Laos on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The United States Geological Survey said the 6.1 magnitude quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) about 92 km (57 miles) northeast of Muang Nan at around 6.50 a.m. (2350 GMT) local time.

The quake was felt across northern Thailand and by people in tall buildings as far away as Bangkok, over 600 km (400 miles) to the south. Residents near the epicenter said they felt several aftershocks.

The Thai meteorological department said there had been no reports of severe damage but officials would inspect historical sites in the region, the Manager Online website said.