Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Chipmaker battle fries M&A circuits

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Broadcom has lowered its hostile bid for Qualcomm after its target upped its longstanding offer for NXP. That decreases the chance the two larger rivals can strike a deal – assuming regulators wouldn’t nuke it. Plus: Credit Suisse shines a rare light on Asian investment banking.
