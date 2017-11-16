Belgium's Bpost finalizes purchase of U.S. e-commerce firm Radial

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Bpost (BPOST.BR), Belgium’s national postal deliverer, said on Thursday it had finalised the purchase of U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial [EBAYG.UL].

Bpost said it had received all the necessary approvals from competition authorities and that the acquisition would also bring know-how in e-commerce services, including payment, tax and fraud protection and custom care for brands and retailers.

“In finalizing this acquisition, Bpost takes a great leap forward in becoming a leading player in the e-commerce logistics business in the Benelux, Europe, North America and throughout the world,” the company said in a statement.