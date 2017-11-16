FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's Bpost finalizes purchase of U.S. e-commerce firm Radial
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Cambodia faces international action after banning opposition
Asia
Cambodia faces international action after banning opposition
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
November 16, 2017 / 9:09 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Belgium's Bpost finalizes purchase of U.S. e-commerce firm Radial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Bpost (BPOST.BR), Belgium’s national postal deliverer, said on Thursday it had finalised the purchase of U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial [EBAYG.UL].

Bpost said it had received all the necessary approvals from competition authorities and that the acquisition would also bring know-how in e-commerce services, including payment, tax and fraud protection and custom care for brands and retailers.

“In finalizing this acquisition, Bpost takes a great leap forward in becoming a leading player in the e-commerce logistics business in the Benelux, Europe, North America and throughout the world,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.