Gaming firm Razer prices IPO near top end, raises $528 million: IFR
#Deals - Americas
November 7, 2017 / 1:13 AM / 2 days ago

Gaming firm Razer prices IPO near top end, raises $528 million: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Razer Inc, a gaming hardware maker backed by Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) near the top end of the range, raising HK$4.12 billion ($528 million), IFR reported on Tuesday.

The IPO has been priced at HK$3.88, the Thomson Reuters publication reported, adding the company, which is based in Singapore and the United States, was offering 1.063 billion primary shares in an indicative range of HK$2.93-HK$4.00 each.

A Razor spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters emailed request for comment.

($1 = 7.8016 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
