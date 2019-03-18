India's RCom pays 4.6 billion rupees to Sweden's Ericsson

FILE PHOTO: A man speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past a closed shop painted with an advertisement of Reliance Communications in Mumbai, India, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

(Reuters) - Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has received 4.62 billion rupees ($67.42 million) from Indian telecoms firm Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom), a spokeswoman for Ericsson said on Monday.

Late last month, India’s top court had ordered Anil Ambani’s RCom and two of its directors to pay Ericsson 4.5 billion rupees within four weeks or face a three-month jail term for contempt of court.

RCom owes a total 5.71 billion rupees to Ericsson, including a one-time settlement of 5.5 billion rupees and interest payments of 210 million rupees.