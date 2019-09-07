Priority for Renault is boosting Nissan alliance: France's Le Maire

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire holds a news conference in Paris, France July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Saturday poured cold water on the possibility of merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and Renault resuming any time soon, saying the priority for the French car maker was to strengthen its alliance with Nissan.

“I think it would be better not to do two things at the same time,” Le Maire said when asked about a possible restart of the collapsed merger talks.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business forum.