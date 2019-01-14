Saudi's Riyad Bank selects Goldman to advise on merger talks with NCB: sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank 1010.SE has picked Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to advise on its merger talks with National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, two sources familiar with the matter said.

NCB, the kingdom’s biggest lender by assets, and Riyad Bank have begun preliminary merger discussions, the two banks said in December in a deal that could potentially create a combined bank holding $183 billion in assets.

Riyad Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.