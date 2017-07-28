FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
Roche leukaemia drug gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health
July 28, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 12 days ago

Roche leukaemia drug gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG's Venclexta has won breakthrough therapy designation in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

The designation covers Venclexta in combination with low dose cytarabine for elderly patients with previously untreated AML who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy, it said.

Venclexta is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Roche unit Genentech in the United States and by AbbVie elsewhere.

Reporting by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.