(Reuters) - U.S. factory automation equipment maker Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N) said on Wednesday it would stick to its current strategic plan, after rebuffing a more than $27 billion takeover bid from larger rival Emerson Electric Co’s (EMR.N) in October.

Rockwell’s executives made the comments during the company’s post-earnings call.

Emerson indicated on Tuesday it remained interested in restarting deal talks with Rockwell.