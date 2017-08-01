Romania suspects swine fever pigs outbreak stems from Ukraine

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's outbreak of African swine fever among backyard pigs in the town of Satu Mare in the north of the country is suspected of having originated from Ukraine, the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) said on Tuesday.

"Epidemiological investigation is ongoing. However, other competent state institutions are conducting the checks in this regard," ANSVSA said in a statement in English on its website.

African swine fever has been detected in several eastern European countries and prompted Russia to ban imports of European Union pigmeat in early 2014 prior to a wider ban on Western food imports.