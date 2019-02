FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Russian aluminum giant Rusal said on Friday it sees demand for aluminum growing in 2019 with potential for prices to rise.

In a filing, the Hong Kong-listed company also said the market for alumina, an oxide key to the aluminum smelting process, may be expected to be more balanced.