FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian retailer M.Video in preliminary talks with Alibaba: spokesman
Sections
Featured
Showing signs of weakness
India Markets Weekahead
Showing signs of weakness
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
Bollywood
Some women say Bollywood failing to address harassment
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
Climate Talks
U.S. to promote 'universal access' to fossil fuels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology Photos
November 10, 2017 / 4:09 PM / 2 days ago

Russian retailer M.Video in preliminary talks with Alibaba: spokesman

Polina Nikolskaya

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest electronics retailer M.Video is in preliminary talks with Chinese online retail giant Alibaba about possible cooperation, an M.Video spokesman said on Friday.

A woman walks in front of a store of Russia's biggest electrical and white goods retailer M.video in Moscow, Russia April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The spokesman, in written comments, did not offer any further details about what form the cooperation could take. A representative of the Russian office of AliExpress, a division of Alibaba, declined to comment.

Russia’s RBC media outlet, citing two sources familiar with the talks, said the options under discussion included Alibaba taking an equity stake in M.Video, or the two companies setting up a joint venture.

M.Video is majority-owned by Safmar Group, a conglomerate controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Gutseriev and his family.

Another of the Gutseriev family assets, B&N Bank, was in September forced into a central bank bailout and is now under temporary administration.

The central bank has said it is seeking assets from B&N Bank’s shareholders to help fill a gap in the lender’s balance sheet.

The Gutseriev family has promised to transfer assets worth more than 300 billion rubles ($5.2 billion) to its banking group.

Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya and Christian Lowe; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.