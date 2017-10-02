FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's central bank says lenders Otkritie and B&N Bank may merge: TASS
October 2, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 16 days ago

Russia's central bank says lenders Otkritie and B&N Bank may merge: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Russian bank Otkritie in Moscow, Russia August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lenders Otkritie (OFCB.MM) and B&N Bank may merge in the future, the TASS news agency quoted Russian First Deputy Central Bank Governor Dmitry Tulin as saying on Monday.

Russia’s B&N Bank, the country’s 12th biggest lender by assets at the time, said last month it was seeking a bailout from the central bank, just three weeks after Otkritie, an even larger bank, had to be rescued.

There have been no requests for emergency liquidity from other Russian banks recently, the agency cited Tulin as saying.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

