Russia's Finance Ministry says supports merger of Otkritie, B&N, Promsvyazbank: RIA
December 26, 2017 / 12:29 PM / Updated a day ago

Russia's Finance Ministry says supports merger of Otkritie, B&N, Promsvyazbank: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it supports the merger of Otkritie OFCB.MM, B&N Bank and Promsvyazbank (PSBR.MM), three troubled lenders bailed out by the central bank this year, according to a RIA news agency report.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Russian bank Otkritie in Moscow, Russia August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

    “This idea does indeed exist... Even though it would make it very big and very difficult to sell as a whole to a strategic investor. I believe that ultimately the best solution would be an IPO,” Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev told RIA, adding that the final decision would be in the hands of the central bank.

    Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

