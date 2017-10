FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations in Russia increased to 9.6 percent in September, up from 9.5 percent in August, the Russian Central Bank said on Monday.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in September Russia’s inflationary expectations were still not anchored and required moderately tight monetary policy.