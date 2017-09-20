Russian Deputy PM: China's CEFC in talks to buy into Russia's En+ - RIA

(Reuters) - China’s CEFC has been in talks to buy a stake in Russia’s En+, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Wednesday.
China’s conglomerate CEFC was considering investing in En+ as part of the aluminum-to-power conglomerate’s planned IPO, industry sources had told Reuters previously.
Dvorkovich also said that China would start receiving 30 million tonnes of oil via the Skovorodino-Mohe pipeline from 2019.
Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin