Some Russian financial organizations suffered 'BadRabbit' attack: central bank

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Some Russian financial organizations have suffered cyber attacks by malware called “BadRabbit” but have not been compromised, Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

The central bank said it would analyze why the public server of the Interfax news agency with public company disclosure statements had been temporarily blocked on Tuesday.

The central bank said in a statement it will prepare the tools needed to lessen the possibility of such incidents in the future.