Russian minister: current account deficit seen at $5 billion in third quarter

FILE PHOTO - Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017.

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's current account deficit could widen to $5 billion in the third quarter, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Thursday, in comments which suggest downward pressure on the rouble could increase.

Russia's central bank said earlier this week that the current account deficit was $0.3 billion for the April-June period this year.

Oreshkin, speaking at a banking conference in St Petersburg, repeated that economic growth was seen at 2 percent in 2017.