China's Xi: protectionism is rearing its head

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Protectionism and unilateralism were rearing their heads in global politics and the states of northeast Asia should work together to counter that trend, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

“There are deep and complex changes underway in the international situation, the politics of force, unilateral approaches and protectionism are rearing their head,” Xi said at the Eastern Economic Forum on Russia’s Pacific coast.