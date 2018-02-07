Russia's Putin to discuss environment with Russian metals tycoons

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet metals tycoons whose businesses are located in the region of Krasnoyarsk, which the President is visiting today, to discuss local residents’ ecological concerns, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Putin will meet with billionaire Vladimir Potanin, co-owner of the world’s largest nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel, and with aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska, majority shareholder of En+ Group - or his representative, if the businessman is running late, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a phone call.