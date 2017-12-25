FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's FinMin Siluanov: No changes to business taxes in 2018
December 25, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a day ago

Russia's FinMin Siluanov: No changes to business taxes in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday there would be no changes to taxes for businesses operating in Russia in 2018.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks with participants before members Russian and Indian delegations, led by President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attend a signing ceremony on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

He was giving an interview to Russian state TV channel Rossiya 24.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
