Russia's TCS co-owner to Yandex: let's integrate

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian internet group Yandex is pictured at the company's headquarter in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Oleg Tinkov, the main owner of Russia’s TCS group, told Russian Internet giant Yandex’s chief executive on Friday that their companies together would be worth more than $20 billion and suggested that they integrate.

Tinkov, who is known for his casual business style, said to Yandex’s Arkady Volozh at a public session of the St Petersburg economic forum: “I believe that if we combine ...in the most broad sense, with Yandex... the capitalization of this company will be immediately over $20 billion.”

“Let’s integrate,” he said.