CEO of Lukoil company Vagit Alekperov attends an interview with Reuters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. refiners, a company from the Gulf and an international investment fund have expressed interest in buying Lukoil’s ISAB oil refinery complex in Italy, the Russian company’s head Vagit Alekperov said in a TV interview.

Reuters reported last week that Lukoil was looking to sell the ISAB refinery as part of a review of its overseas operations.