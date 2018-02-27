FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Parties in Norilsk Nickel dispute to delay stake sale: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin’s Cyprus-based firm Whiteleave is drawing up a deal with aluminum giant Rusal (0486.HK) and businessman Roman Abramovich to delay its purchase of 2 percent of miner Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM), a lawyer for Whiteleave said.

    Chelsea soccer club owner Abramovich’s Cyprus-based Crispian on Tuesday sought a London court’s permission to sell the stake, a move Rusal is trying to block.

    The lawyer said the parties aimed to submit an agreement to the London court handling the case later on Tuesday that would hold the sale until after a court hearing on March 8 and March 9.

    Rusal has committed to pledge money to cover potential damages suffered by Potanin’s Whiteleave and Crispian due to the delay, Whiteleave’s lawyer said. The amount has yet to be decided.

    Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow and Peter Hobson in London; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jane Merriman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
