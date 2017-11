MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Mayak nuclear reprocessing plant, owned by Russian state nuclear company Rosatom and located in the southern Urals, said on Tuesday it was not the source of increased levels of ruthenium 106 in the atmosphere in late September-early October.

The logo of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin