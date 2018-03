MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russian banks rescued by the central bank need to be sold back to the market.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including the State Duma parliamentarians, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and other high-ranking officials, in Moscow, Russia March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

He told parliament in his annual address that Russia has to improve economic freedoms and the rule of law in the business world.