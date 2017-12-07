FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'SUPERPUTIN' exhibition gives Russian leader a pop-art make over
December 7, 2017 / 12:10 PM / a day ago

'SUPERPUTIN' exhibition gives Russian leader a pop-art make over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen riding a brown bear in medieval armor, cuddling a puppy and dressed as Santa Claus - it’s not his latest series of publicity photos, but rather artwork at a new Moscow exhibition focused on Russia’s leader.

The exhibition, dubbed “SUPERPUTIN”, features around 30 paintings and sculptures of the Russian leader in a variety of different styles, all of which were made by Russian artists.

In a happy accident of political theater, the exhibition opened on the day that he announced his bid for a fourth term as Russia’s President.

The exhibition runs from today in the UMAM museum in Moscow until Jan. 15.

