Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a business forum Delovaya Rossiya in Moscow, Russia February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An amnesty designed to encourage the return of capital to Russia by allowing citizens living abroad to return to the country without facing tax or other penalties could be extended by a year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a business forum in Moscow, Putin also said the government should extend tax breaks for Russian citizens who become local tax residents.