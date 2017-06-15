FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Putin says Russia's economic crisis is over, inflation falling
#Business News
June 15, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 2 months ago

Putin says Russia's economic crisis is over, inflation falling

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds during the State Prize awards ceremony marking the Day of Russia at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2017.Natalia Kolesnikova/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's economic crisis was over and that inflation, already at a historic low, would fall further to 4 percent this year.

"What does the objective data show? It shows that the recession in the Russian economy is over. We have moved to a period of growth," Putin said during his annual question and answer session with Russian citizens.

"We have witnessed growth for three consecutive quarters."

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

