MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a shrinking labor force in Russia would curb economic growth in the coming years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including the State Duma parliamentarians, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and other high-ranking officials, in Moscow, Russia March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

“This trend will stay for the coming years and will become a serious limit to economic growth,” Putin told lawmakers.