March 1, 2018 / 11:46 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

No plans to revise borrowings to meet new social orders: Russian Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that the ministry did not plan to revise borrowing plan in light of the social spending pledges made by President Vladimir Putin earlier the day.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov is seen before President Vladimir Putin's annual state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The ministry did not also plan to change income tax, Siluanov said. On Thursday, Putin ordered higher spending on health, infrastructure and some other areas during an address to the Russian lawmakers.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Alison Williams

