September 12, 2018 / 4:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian economy minister sees ruble firming to 63-64 to dollar in December

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Wednesday the rouble has “seriously deviated” from fundamental levels but he expected it to firm to 63-64 rubles to the U.S. dollar in December this year.

A cashier holds new 2,000 rouble banknotes in a bank in Moscow, Russia November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Oreshkin, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, said he did not expect positive surprises for Russia’s economic growth in the third and fourth quarters due to higher financial market volatility. He said gross domestic product growth in each of the two quarters was unlikely to exceed 1.9 percent.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
