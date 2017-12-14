Sberbank CFO says previous talks with Alibaba finished

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian lender Sberbank’s talks with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba have finished in their current form, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Alibaba Group is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The comments confirmed an earlier story by the Financial Times.

Morozov added that now that a deal with internet giant Yandex has been signed, the country’s biggest bank is talking with everyone, including Alibaba, about being another minority partner.