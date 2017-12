MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema (AFKS.MM) has transferred 20 billion rubles ($348 million) to oil producer Bashneft (BANE.MM) as part of an agreement with Bashneft’s owner Rosneft (ROSN.MM), a spokesman for Sistema said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian conglomerate Sistema is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sistema has to pay 100 billion rubles in total before the end of March to Russian oil major Rosneft as part of out of court deal.