Ukraine's gas supply will be fully restored within five days: PM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Friday that any deficit in gas supply following a breakdown in relations with Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) would be compensated with gas from the European market.

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference in Kiev, Ukraine December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said earlier it had asked a court to terminate its gas supply and transit contracts with Ukraine after being ordered to pay $2.56 billion to Kiev in a dispute which the EU said could threaten gas flows to Europe.

Ukraine would return to a normal supply of gas within five days, Groysman said in a televised briefing, after Ukraine’s Naftogaz NAFTO.UL signed an urgent gas supply contract with Poland’s PGNiG.