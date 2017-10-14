FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia reaches outline debt restructuring agreement with Venezuela: RIA
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 14, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 7 days ago

Russia reaches outline debt restructuring agreement with Venezuela: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has reached a general agreement with Venezuela on restructuring its debt to Moscow, RIA news agency cited Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Saturday.

Siluanov said Moscow hoped that it could complete talks with Caracas on restructuring its debt by the end of this year. He stressed that the talks were about debt restructuring, not about writing off the debt.

Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft (ROSN.MM), is buying a growing volume of Venezuelan crude and other products while extending loans to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Rosneft said in August it had made around $6 billion in pre-payments to the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and had no immediate plans to make any further advance payments soon.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.