MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuela has agreed to the restructuring of $3 billion of its debts to Moscow on the earlier agreed terms, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov arrives for a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon in Sochi, Russia October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

“We have an agreement on (debt) restructuring with Venezuela,” Siluanov told reporters. “The Venezuelans have confirmed the conditions that we had agreed on.”