Kirin Holdings says considering buying stake in Vietnam's Sabeco

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kirin Holdings Co (2503.T) is considering buying a stake in Vietnam’s largest beer maker, Sabeco SAB.HM, a spokesman for the Japanese beer maker said on Monday.

The Vietnamese government is due to publish details soon of a divestment plan for its nearly 90 percent stake in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, as the brewer is formally called. [nL3N1NX02G]

Kirin Holdings will determine how big a stake it wants to buy once the details of the sale are disclosed, the spokesman said.

Sabeco, valued at $9 billion at current prices, has received a strong response from potential suitors at an investors’ roadshow in Singapore, its chairman Vo Thanh Ha said.