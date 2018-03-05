FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Health
March 5, 2018 / 11:54 AM / 2 days ago

South Africa's health ministry: took long to find listeria cause as 'industry not cooperating'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African authorities struggled to confirm the cause of the listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people since January 2017 because companies in the sector were not providing samples as requested, the health ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“The meat processing industry was not cooperating for months. They did not bring the samples as requested. We had long suspected that listeria can be found in these products,” Popo Maja, the chief director of communications told Reuters.

Maja said the breakthrough came after pre-school children fell ill from eating cold meat products known as “polony” that were traced to processed meat producers.

Reporting by James Macharia, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.