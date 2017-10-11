FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Durban Port remains closed after severe storm
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 11, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 6 days ago

South Africa's Durban Port remains closed after severe storm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A container ship blocks the harbour mouth in Durban, South Africa, October 10, 2017 in this still image obtained from a social media video. BLUE SECURITY via REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s largest port remains closed on Wednesday after vessel movements were suspended when a severe storm lashed the coastal region resulting in at least eight deaths in the province, a port official said.

The Durban Port manager Moshe Motlohi told Reuters it was still too early to assess the extent or costs of damages to sub-Saharan Africa’s largest port, which is a key transit point for commodities such as maize.

“It’s going to take a few days to access how much was involved in terms of cost,” said Motlohi.

Three vessels were grounded, containers had blown into the bay and mooring lines were broken in the channel in the Port of Durban on Monday, the Transnet National Ports Authority said in a statement.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial officials confirmed on Wednesday that at least eight people had died as a result of the storm with further reports of missing people.

Motlohi could not estimate when the port would be opened again but said it is unlikely it will open on Wednesday.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ed Stoddard

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.