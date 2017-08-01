FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale calls 'speculative' news it plans to buy stake in Samarco
August 1, 2017

Brazil's Vale calls 'speculative' news it plans to buy stake in Samarco

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA (VALE5.SA) dismissed as speculative a news report saying it planned to buy a stake in Samarco Mineração SA SAMNE.UL from Australian partner BHP Biliton Ltd, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The news item referred to in the filing appeared on July 30 in a blog hosted by O Globo newspaper, Vale said. Samarco, responsible for Brazil's worst environmental disaster in history, is a 50-50 joint venture of Vale and BHP.

Reporting by Ana Mano

